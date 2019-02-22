CS Fullerton looks to extend streak vs UCSB

Cal State Fullerton (13-13, 9-3) vs. UC Santa Barbara (18-8, 7-5)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton looks for its fifth straight conference win against UC Santa Barbara. Cal State Fullerton’s last Big West loss came against the UC Irvine Anteaters 60-53 on Feb. 6. UC Santa Barbara is coming off a 79-61 win over Hawaii in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The Titans are led by seniors Khalil Ahmad and Kyle Allman Jr.. Ahmad is averaging 17.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while Allman is putting up 18 points per contest. The Gauchos have been led by Ar’mond Davis and Amadou Sow. Davis has produced 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while Sow has averaged 11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per outing.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Titans have allowed only 67.7 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 75.7 per game they allowed over 12 non-conference games.

ACCURATE AHMAD: Ahmad has connected on 29.9 percent of the 134 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Titans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gauchos. UC Santa Barbara has an assist on 30 of 71 field goals (42.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Cal State Fullerton has assists on 47 of 80 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: UC Santa Barbara has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.6 percent this year. That rate is the 19th-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Cal State Fullerton stands at just 25.1 percent (ranked 291st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com