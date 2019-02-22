CCU looks to end streak vs Ga. State

Georgia State (19-8, 10-4) vs. Coastal Carolina (12-13, 6-7)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State looks to extend Coastal Carolina’s conference losing streak to five games. Coastal Carolina’s last Sun Belt win came against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns 96-79 on Feb. 2. Georgia State won 80-75 at Appalachian State in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Coastal Carolina’s Zac Cuthbertson has averaged 18.5 points and 8.2 rebounds while Devante Jones has put up 12.8 points. For the Panthers, D’Marcus Simonds has averaged 18.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while Malik Benlevi has put up 11.9 points and 5.6 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Simonds has accounted for 43 percent of all Georgia State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Coastal Carolina is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 12-8 when it scores at least 62.

PERFECT WHEN: Georgia State is a perfect 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.9 percent or less. The Panthers are 8-8 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina attempts more free throws per game than any other Sun Belt team. The Chanticleers have averaged 23.7 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com