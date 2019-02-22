Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Blue Jackets acquire center Matt Duchene from Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired center Matt Duchene from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for two top prospects.

The 28-year-old Duchene, one of the top players available ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline, was dealt Friday for forwards Vitaly Abramov and Jonathan Davidsson. Columbus also got minor league defenseman Julius Bergman.

Columbus will send an additional draft pick to Ottawa if it is able to sign Duchene to a contract extension. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Duchene is the second-leading scorer on the Senators with 58 points (27 goals, 21 assists) and he gives the Blue Jackets another badly needed center as they make a playoff push.

The two teams play in Ottawa on Friday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of a prostitute

Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of a prostitute

10:19 am
Washington looks for home win vs Colorado

Washington looks for home win vs Colorado

5:00 am
Jokic, Nuggets to face Doncic, Mavericks

Jokic, Nuggets to face Doncic, Mavericks

1:12 am
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of a prostitute
News

Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of a prostitute

Washington looks for home win vs Colorado
Sports

Washington looks for home win vs Colorado

Jokic, Nuggets to face Doncic, Mavericks
Sports

Jokic, Nuggets to face Doncic, Mavericks

Scroll to top
Skip to content