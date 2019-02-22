Arkansas looks to end streak vs A&M

Texas A&M (11-14, 4-9) vs. Arkansas (14-12, 5-8)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M looks to extend Arkansas’s conference losing streak to five games. Arkansas’ last SEC win came against the Vanderbilt Commodores 69-66 on Feb. 5. Texas A&M won 65-56 at home against Alabama on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M’s Wendell Mitchell, Josh Nebo and Christian Mekowulu have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 37 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.

SOLID SAVION: Savion Flagg has connected on 31 percent of the 100 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 60.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas is 0-7 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 14-5 when it scores at least 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Razorbacks. Arkansas has 34 assists on 69 field goals (49.3 percent) across its past three outings while Texas A&M has assists on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 22.9 percent of all possessions, which is the 26th-highest rate in the country. The Texas A&M offense has turned the ball over on 20.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 275th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com