Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

AP source: Marwin Gonzalez, Twins agree to $21M, 2-year deal

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that versatile Marwin Gonzalez and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a $21 million, two-year contract.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

Gonzalez would receive $12 million this year and $9 million in 2020 under the contract.

An infielder and outfielder who turns 30 next month, Gonzalez spent the last seven seasons with the Houston Astros. He hit .247 with 16 homers and 68 RBIs last year, down from career bests of a .303 average with 23 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017, when the Astros won their first World Series title.

He played 73 games as a corner outfielder last year plus 29 at shortstop, 32 at second and 24 at first.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of a prostitute

Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of a prostitute

10:19 am
Washington looks for home win vs Colorado

Washington looks for home win vs Colorado

5:00 am
Jokic, Nuggets to face Doncic, Mavericks

Jokic, Nuggets to face Doncic, Mavericks

1:12 am
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of a prostitute
News

Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of a prostitute

Washington looks for home win vs Colorado
Sports

Washington looks for home win vs Colorado

Jokic, Nuggets to face Doncic, Mavericks
Sports

Jokic, Nuggets to face Doncic, Mavericks

Scroll to top
Skip to content