Angels sign left-hander Jennings to minor league deal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have signed pitcher Dan Jennings to a minor league contract with an invite to big league spring training.

The left-hander appeared in 72 games last season for the Milwaukee Brewers and had a 4-5 record with a 3.22 ERA. Jennings signed with the Brewers after being released by Tampa Bay prior to opening day.

Jennings has made at least 50 appearances the past four seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay and Milwaukee.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

