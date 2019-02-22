Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
AEK to play behind closed doors, punished for crowd trouble

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has ordered AEK Athens to play its next two games in European competition behind closed doors for crowd trouble during a Champions League match against Ajax.

The sport’s governing body also fined AEK 80,000 euros ($90,800) and handed the Greek club a suspended ban from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it would qualify.

The AEK fans were blamed for throwing objects, setting off fireworks, a field invasion and crowd disturbances.

Ajax won the game 2-0 on Nov. 27 in Athens.

Associated Press

Associated Press

