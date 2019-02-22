2-time Wimbledon champ Kvitova rallies to reach Dubai final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova came back to edge Hsieh Su-wei 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 Friday and reach the Dubai Championships final.

The second-seeded Kvitova picked up her tour-high 17th victory of 2019. She made it to her third final of the season — she was the runner-up at the Australian Open — and 35th of her career.

Kvitova will meet two-time defending champion Elina Svitolina or Belinda Bencic in the final.

Hsieh was trying to eliminate her fourth top-10 seed of the week. But after dropping five games in a row to lose the opening set and trail 1-0 in the second, Kvitova got her big-hitting game back in gear.

The players traded three breaks to begin the third set before Kvitova held for a 3-1 lead and was on her way.

