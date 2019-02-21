Update on the latest in sports:

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-DUKE-WILLIAMSON

Williamson is out with knee sprain

DURHAM, N.C. — Top-ranked Duke might have to figure out what the Zion Show will look like without its namesake.

Zion Williamson suffered a sprained right knee when his left shoe fell apart in the first half of the Blue Devils’ 88-72 loss to No. 8 North Carolina at Durham. Duke fell to 23-3 just two days after climbing to the top of the AP poll.

While describing the sprain as mild and the knee as stable, coach Mike Krzyzewski said he doesn’t know how much time Williamson will miss.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NIKE-WILLIAMSON

Nike investigates shoe malfunction

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike says it’s investigating why Duke freshman Zion Williamson split a shoe open during a game against rival North Carolina. But the sportswear giant says it’s an “isolated occurrence.”

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company says it’s concerned and says quality and performance of its products are of “utmost importance.”

The shoe malfunction, which forced Williamson to leave the game with a knee sprain, happened in front of a crowd of celebrities, including former President Barack Obama and Spike Lee.

Williamson’s left shoe fell apart as he planted hard near the free throw line. The blue rubber sole ripped loose from the white shoe from the heel to the toes along the outside edge, with Williamson’s foot coming all the way through the large gap.

Nike quickly became the target of ridicule on social media, which presents challenges for the sportswear brand.

Nike’s shares were down 1 percent, or 84 cents, to $84 in early morning trading Thursday.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Gonzaga eyes return to top spot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — With 16 wins in a row, second-ranked Gonzaga may be eyeing a return to number-one ranking after last night’s loss by Duke.

The Bulldogs, the nation’s highest scoring team, visit Pepperdine tonight.

The other ranked team in action tonight is number-seven Michigan, which plays at Minnesota.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-BOEHEIM-FATAL ACCIDENT

Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a 51-year-old man walking outside his vehicle on a highway.

Syracuse police say the man had been in a car with some others before midnight Wednesday after their vehicle crashed.

Police say Boeheim drove by and struck the pedestrian while trying to avoid the vehicle.

Boeheim is cooperating with the investigation. Police say there was no sign that Boeheim was impaired. No tickets have been issued to Boeheim at this time.

Syracuse defeated Louisville 69-49 Wednesday night during a home game.

NBA-SCHEDULE

76ers host Miami in return from break

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — After going 7-and-5 during a difficult stretch of their schedule before the All Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers resume play tonight by hosting the Miami Heat. The 76ers are tied with Boston for the fourth-best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

In other NBA action tonight (all times Eastern):

Phoenix at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Blues hope to extend streak

DALLAS (AP) — In the NHL, the St. Louis Blues are hoping to extend an 11-game winning streak tonight when they visit the Dallas Stars, who have lost three in a row.

The Florida Panthers, winners of three in a row and nine of their last 14, are continuing their push for a playoff spot as they host Carolina.

Also on the ice tonight (all times Eastern):

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

MLB-SPRING TRAINING

Athletics, Mariners open spring training

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners meet today in Arizona in the first game of the 2019 spring training schedule. The Athletics will be looking at Robbie Grossman as a potential leadoff man as they open spring play.

The two teams will also open the regular season ahead of the rest of the league when they meet in Japan on March 20th and 21st.

MLB-INDIANS-CLIPPARD

Indians sign Clippard to minor-league contract

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cleveland Indians and two-time All-Star reliever Tyler Clippard have agreed to terms on a minor league contract.

Clippard, who spent last season with Toronto, will try to earn a spot in Cleveland’s revamped bullpen. The deal is pending the 34-year-old passing medical tests and may not be completed for several days.

If Clippard makes Cleveland’s 40-man roster, he would receive a $2.5 million salary while in the majors.

Clipppard went 4-3 with a 3.67 ERA in 73 games for the Blue Jays in 2018. Over 12 major-league seasons, he’s 52-46 with a 3.16 ERA and 68 saves for eight clubs. He’s also appeared in 14 postseason games, three in the 2015 World Series with the Mets.