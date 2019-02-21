Update on the latest in sports:

T25 BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Duke loses Williamson, falls to North Carolina

UNDATED (AP) — Top-ranked Duke had a night to forget, losing their top player before falling to their archrival.

Zion Williamson suffered a sprained right knee when his Nike shoe blew up in the first half of the Blue Devils’ 88-72 loss to No. 8 North Carolina at Durham. Williamson grabbed the knee after slipping awkwardly and falling when his left shoe fell apart as he planted hard while dribbling near the free throw line.

Luke Maye took full advantage of the freak injury be delivering 30 points and 15 rebounds in front of former President Barack Obama, director Spike Lee and Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. Cameron Johnson added 26 points and Garrison Brooks had 14 to help the 21-5 Tar Heels earn their most lopsided win at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 30 years.

RJ Barrett matched a season best with 33 points and fellow freshman Cameron Reddish added a season-high 27, but the rest of the Blue Devils combined to score just 12.

Duke fell to 23-3 just two days after climbing to the top of the AP poll.

Duke wasn’t the only ranked team to fall on Wednesday.

Jeremy Hemsley and Devin Watson scored 15 points apiece while San Diego State shut down Jordan Caroline in a 65-57 triumph over No. 6 Nevada. The Aztecs won for the seventh time in eight games and snapped a 10-game winning streak by the Wolf Pack. Caleb Martin had 20 points for Nevada, but Caroline finished with just eight points.

Jessie Govan had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Hoyas surprised No. 17 Villanova, 85-73. Mac McClung also scored 21 for Georgetown, which ended a nine-game losing streak against the Wildcats. James Akinjo had 10 points and nine assists as the Hoyas won for the first time in eight games versus top-25 teams with Patrick Ewing on the Georgetown bench.

Elijah Hughes scored 18 points and Oshae Brissett had 16 to lead four players in double figures as Syracuse rolled to a 69-49 stifling of No. 18 Louisville. The Orange nailed 11 3-pointers as they try to distance themselves from the NCAA bubble teams. The Cardinals shot just under 26 percent from the field and missed 22 of their 28 3-point attempts.

Kevaughn Allen highlighted a 21-point performance with a pair of 3-pointers late in overtime to carry Florida to an 82-77 victory against No. 13 LSU 82-77. Jalen Hudson and Noah Locke each scored 15 as the Gators won their third in a row since competitive losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and Auburn. Naz Reid had 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Tigers, who lost for only the second time in 16 games and saw their four-game winning streak snapped.

In other top-25 finals:

— Cassius Winston poured in 28 points and Xavier Tillman had a career-high 19 points and 10 rebounds in pushing 10th-ranked Michigan State past Rutgers, 71-60. The Scarlet Knights led by 11 early in the second half before Tillman had six straight points. The Spartans are 11-3 in Big Ten play, a half-game ahead of No. 7 Michigan and No. 15 Purdue.

— No. 11 Marquette posted a 79-69 victory against Butler behind Markus Howard’s scored 28 points. Howard made 9 of 20 shots, including 6 of 13 from beyond the arc. Theo John added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles, who erased an eight-point deficit early in the second half with a 25-7 run.

MEN’S BASKETBALL-KENTUCKY-TRAVIS

Travis has knee sprain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky says forward Reid Travis will miss at least two weeks after spraining his right knee during the fourth-ranked Wildcats’ 66-58 victory at Missouri on Tuesday.

Travis left the game midway through the second half after a teammate accidentally fell into his knee trying for a rebound. The school said in a statement that an MRI on Wednesday confirmed the sprain and added that Travis sustained no other damage.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Flames double up Islanders

UNDATED (AP) — The Calgary Flames have padded their lead in the NHL’s Western Conference and Pacific Division races by knocking off another first-place club.

The Flames blew a 2-0 lead before Austin Czarnik (ZAHR’-nihk) and Johnny Gaudreau (goo’-DROH’) scored 29 seconds apart to lead a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders. Mikael Backlund opened the scoring five minutes into the contest and set up ex-Islander Travis Hamonic’s (HAM’-uh-nihks) goal later in the first period.

Mike Smith needed to make just 17 saves as Calgary moved three points ahead of San Jose.

Casey Cizikas (sih-ZEE’-kihs) and Anders Lee did the scoring for the Islanders, who continue to lead the Metropolitan Division by three points over Washington.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— The Bruins own a seven-game winning streak after David Backes (BAK’-ehs) scored in the sixth round of a shootout to lift Boston over the Golden Knights, 3-2. Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand scored in regulation to help the B’s move to 8-1-1 in their last 10 road games. The Bruins are 9-0-3 in their last 12 overall and haven’t lost in regulation since a 3-2 setback to the Rangers on Jan. 19.

— Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Calvert scored 11 seconds apart to ignite Colorado’s five-goal third period in a 7-1 rout of the Jets. MacKinnon’s power-play goal snapped an 0-for-29 dry spell with the man advantage for the Avalanche. Connor Hellebuyck (HEH’-leh-buhk) stopped 39 shots for Winnipeg, which continues to lead the Central Division by one point over the Predators following the Jets’ second loss to the Avs inside of a week.

— Patrick Kane delivered his 38th goal of the season at 2:42 of overtime to give the Hawks a 5-4 triumph over Detroit. Chicago led 4-1 until Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou (ath-ah-nah-SEE’-oo) scored 64 seconds apart early in the third period. Athanasiou tied it with 1:26 left in regulation before the Hawks won for the 10th time in 12 games. Kane finished with two goals, as did Larkin and Athanasiou.

NHL NEWS

Flyers’ Gudas suspended

UNDATED (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas (GOO’-dahsh) has been suspended two games by the NHL for high-sticking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (KOO’-cheh-rahv) late in the third period of the Lightning’s 5-2 win on Tuesday. Gudas received a minor penalty on the play and is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement.

In other news from around the NHL:

— The Bruins acquired center Charlie Coyle from the Wild for center Ryan Donato and a conditional fifth-round pick that becomes a fourth-rounder if Boston wins a playoff round. The 26-year-old Coyle had 10 goals and 18 assists this season, but no points in his past seven games. Donato has split the season between the NHL and AHL, scoring nine points in 34 games for Boston.

— The Capitals have placed winger Devante Smith-Pelly on waivers ahead of Monday’s trade deadline. Smith-Pelly has four goals and eight points in 54 games this season and is currently in a 33-game goal drought. The 26-year-old Smith-Pelly scored seven goals in last year’s playoffs as Washington won the Stanley Cup.

— The Sharks claimed forward Micheal Haley off waivers and Philadelphia put Mike McKenna on waivers to clear a glut of goaltenders.

NBA NEWS

Embiid sidelined at least 1 week

UNDATED (AP) — Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) will be given a little more time off once the NBA All-Star break ends Thursday.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ All-Star center will miss at least a week with a sore left knee. Embiid underwent an MRI on Tuesday, which revealed no structural damage. He will undergo physical therapy until he is evaluated again next week.

The 24-year-old Embiid is averaging 27.3 points and 13.5 rebounds in 54 games for the Sixers. He had 10 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes in last Sunday’s All-Star game.

The 76ers are back in action Thursday against Miami and have games Saturday versus Portland and Monday at New Orleans. Philadelphia is in a virtual tie with Boston for fourth place in the East at 37-21.

In other NBA news:

— The Thunder have signed free-agent forward Markieff Morris, who was waived by the Pelicans after being acquired from Washington two weeks ago. Morris averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 34 games for the Wizards this season. He has been cleared to play after being sidelined since late December because of a neck injury.

— Goran Dragic and Derrick Jones Jr. practiced with the Heat Wednesday and are available for Thursday’s game at Philadelphia. Dragic has played in only two of Miami’s last 41 games, and underwent surgery to clean out his right knee in December. Jones got bone bruises in his right knee after a fall in a game at New York last month.

— The Raptors have signed guard Jodie Meeks to a 10-day contract. While with Washington last season, Meeks was suspended 25 games after testing positive for a growth hormone prohibited under the league drug program.

— Hawks guard Jaylen Adams has agreed to a new full NBA deal after accepting a two-way contract last summer. Adams signed the multi-year contract after averaging 1.3 points in 10 games with the Hawks.

MLB NEWS

Posey gets catching respite

UNDATED (AP) — San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey most likely will not catch in any spring training games until early March.

Posey had surgery in August to address a hip impingement and repair a torn labrum. He has been catching pitchers’ side sessions in camp so far.

Manager Bruce Bochy (BOH’-chee) says Posey could play first base or serve as the designated hitter in the early games.

Posey batted .284 with five home runs and 41 RBIs in 105 games last season. He turns 32 on March 27.

In other major league news:

— A person familiar with the negotiations said free agent utilityman Josh Harrison has agreed to a one-year deal with the Tigers following an eight-year run with the Pirates. Harrison batted .250 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs in 97 games for Pittsburgh last year, missing time with a hand injury.

— Mets infielder Jed Lowrie will undergo an MRI on Thursday after complaining of soreness behind his left knee. Lowrie began to experience knee pain last weekend after he was running, an issue he never felt before. Lowrie is in his first spring training with New York after signing a two-year, $20 million package.

GOLF-RYDER CUP

Stricker appointed US captain for Ryder Cup in home state

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Steve Stricker is going to his seventh straight Ryder Cup, this time in his home state of Wisconsin as the American captain.

Stricker officially was appointed Ryder Cup captain Wednesday morning in Milwaukee, an hour south of where the Americans will try to win back the Ryder Cup in 2020 at Whistling Straits.

Europe already has appointed Padraig Harrington as its captain.

Stricker is the first U.S. captain to have never won a major, part of the old formula for picking captains. He won 12 times on the PGA Tour and didn’t play in his first Ryder Cup until he was 41, in 2008 at Valhalla, a rare U.S. win.

DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT

2 Michigan State trainers face complaints in Nassar case

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two Michigan State University athletic trainers face administrative complaints alleging they lied to investigators in the Larry Nassar sex abuse case.

State officials say the complaints involve the trainer licenses of Destiny Teachnor-Hauk and Lianna Hadden.

The complaints state students informed both about discomfort during treatments by Nassar.

Licensing officials say Teachnor-Hauk and Hadden denied being told that by students.