UC Irvine beats Cal Poly 74-47

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — onathan Galloway had 14 points and Max Hazzard posted 14 points as UC Irvine won its ninth straight game, easily beating Cal Poly 74-47 on Thursday night.

Collin Welp had eight rebounds for UC Irvine (23-5, 11-1 Big West Conference).

Cal Poly scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Donovan Fields had 12 points for the Mustangs (5-19, 1-10), whose losing streak reached five games. Daxton Carr added 11 points.

Mark Crowe, whose 10 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Mustangs, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

UC Irvine takes on UC Davis on the road next Thursday. Cal Poly plays Hawaii at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

