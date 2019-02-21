Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pusica scores 19, Northeastern pulls away from James Madison

BOSTON (AP) — Vasa Pusica scored 19 points with seven assists and Northeastern (17-10, 11-4 Colonial Athletic Association) pulled away from James Madison 76-60 Thursday night, making nine of their last 11 shots from the floor.

Anthony Green scored 17 points on 7 of 8 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Huskies, while Tomas Murphy chipped in 12 points. Northeastern shot at a 63-percent clip in the second half and sinking five of its seven 3-pointers and remains in second place in the CAA.

Northeastern held a 37-36 lead with 16 minutes remaining when Green threw down a dunk, igniting a 10-2 run. The Huskies reeled off another 10-2 run — featuring seven points from Pusica — that built a 20-point lead with just under five minutes remaining.

Deshon Parker led James Madison (12-16, 5-10) with 17 points, Matt Lewis added 15 and Stuckey Mosley 10.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s Scores

8:32 pm
No. 23 South Dakota women avenge only Summit League loss

No. 23 South Dakota women avenge only Summit League loss

8:20 pm
San Jose St. looks to end streak vs Air Force

San Jose St. looks to end streak vs Air Force

3:30 pm
Thursday’s Scores
Sports

Thursday’s Scores

No. 23 South Dakota women avenge only Summit League loss
Sports

No. 23 South Dakota women avenge only Summit League loss

San Jose St. looks to end streak vs Air Force
Sports

San Jose St. looks to end streak vs Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content