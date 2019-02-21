Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Plouffe agrees to a minor league deal with Phillies.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Third baseman Trevor Plouffe has agreed to a minor league contract to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 32-year-old spent last season in the Philadelphia organization and played in seven major league games, going 3 for 12 with a home run. He hit .230 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley with 12 homers, 37 RBIs and a .460 slugging percentage in 73 games.

Plouffe spent his first seven seasons with the Minnesota Twins and has played for the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers. He .242 career hitter with 106 home runs and 379 RBIs.

Philadelphia announced the deal Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Air Force gets back to fundamentals as they open spring practice

Air Force gets back to fundamentals as they open spring practice

11:21 pm
Washington State holds off Colorado 76-74

Washington State holds off Colorado 76-74

11:06 pm
Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s Scores

10:47 pm
Air Force gets back to fundamentals as they open spring practice
Sports

Air Force gets back to fundamentals as they open spring practice

Washington State holds off Colorado 76-74
Sports

Washington State holds off Colorado 76-74

Wednesday’s Scores
Sports

Wednesday’s Scores

Scroll to top
Skip to content