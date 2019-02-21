Ohio looks to end streak vs BG

Bowling Green (19-7, 11-2) vs. Ohio (11-14, 3-10)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green looks to extend Ohio’s conference losing streak to seven games. Ohio’s last MAC win came against the Ball State Cardinals 78-74 on Jan. 26. Bowling Green beat Akron by four at home in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ohio’s Jason Carter has averaged 16.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while Teyvion Kirk has put up 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Falcons, Justin Turner has averaged 19 points while Demajeo Wiggins has put up 12.6 points and 11.2 rebounds.

TERRIFIC TURNER: Turner has connected on 39 percent of the 123 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 71 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Falcons are 0-6 when they score 71 points or fewer and 19-1 when they exceed 71 points. The Bobcats are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 61 points and 11-5 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Ohio is a flawless 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or less. The Bobcats are 6-14 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Bowling Green has held opposing teams to 40.5 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all MAC teams.

