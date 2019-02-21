Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
No. 6 Mississippi St pulls away for 80-66 win over Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Anriel Howard scored 21 points, Jordan Danberry added 20 and Teaira McCowan scored 15 in No. 6 Mississippi State’s 80-66 win over Mississippi on Thursday night.

It was a much tighter game than Mississippi State might have anticipated, but a dominant third quarter helped the Bulldogs pick up their 10th straight victory over their in-state rival.

Ole Miss (9-18, 3-10 Southeastern Conference) kept things close throughout the first half, trailing 37-29 at the break. Mississippi State (24-2, 12-1) outscored the Rebels 26-14 in the third quarter to pull away.

The 6-foot-7 McCowan had a relatively quiet night, though she did complete her usual double-double with 12 rebounds. Howard also had a double-double with 10 rebounds.

McCowan and Howard helped the Bulldogs maintain a 44-24 advantage in points in the paint and a 40-30 rebounding edge. Both teams shot 45 percent from the field.

Crystal Allen led Ole Miss with a 29 points and Mimi Reid added 11. Allen shot 10 of 19 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, to finish with her season high during conference play.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: After losing their only conference game to date against Missouri on Feb. 14, the Bulldogs have earned back-to-back wins to stay on top of the SEC standings.

Ole Miss: The Rebels are showing signs of improvement a year removed from winning one game in conference play and losing their last 12.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: Hosts Vanderbilt on Sunday

Ole Miss: At Arkansas on Sunday

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

