Canisius (12-14, 9-5) vs. Monmouth (10-18, 9-6)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth seeks revenge on Canisius after dropping the first matchup in Buffalo. The teams last played on Jan. 24, when the Golden Griffins outshot Monmouth from the field 59.2 percent to 37.5 percent and made seven more 3-pointers en route to the 80-66 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Monmouth’s Ray Salnave has averaged 12 points while Deion Hammond has put up 11.8 points. For the Golden Griffins, Takal Molson has averaged 16.5 points and five rebounds while Malik Johnson has put up 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Johnson has accounted for 47 percent of all Canisius field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Canisius is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 12-8 when scoring at least 63.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Griffins have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Hawks. Monmouth has 39 assists on 74 field goals (52.7 percent) across its previous three games while Canisius has assists on 47 of 70 field goals (67.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAAC teams. The Hawks have averaged 22.2 foul shots per game this season, including 24.5 per game against conference opponents.

