Keeling leads Charleston Southern over SC Upstate 92-60

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Christian Keeling tallied 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead Charleston Southern to a 92-60 win over South Carolina Upstate on Thursday night.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds for Charleston Southern (13-13, 7-6 Big South Conference). Dontrell Shuler added 10 points. Deontaye Buskey had 10 points for the hosts.

Deion Holmes had 24 points for the Spartans (6-23, 1-13), whose losing streak stretched to six games.

The Buccaneers improve to 2-0 against the Spartans for the season. Charleston Southern defeated South Carolina Upstate 90-71 on Feb. 2. Charleston Southern plays Winthrop on the road on Saturday. South Carolina Upstate takes on Campbell at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

