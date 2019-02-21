Jake Toolson lifts Utah Valley past Chicago State 103-71

OREM, Utah (AP) — Jake Toolson had 25 points as Utah Valley rolled past Chicago State 103-71 on Thursday night.

Toolson shot 6 for 9 from deep.

Richard Harward had 19 points and 16 rebounds for Utah Valley (18-8, 7-4 Western Athletic Conference). Conner Toolson added 13 points. Isaiah White had 11 points for the home team.

It was the first time this season Utah Valley scored more than 100 points.

Utah Valley posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Utah Valley scored 54 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Rob Shaw had 15 points for the Cougars (3-24, 0-12), who have now lost 16 straight games. Anthony Harris added 15 points and five steals. Patrick Szpir had 15 points and six assists.

The Wolverines improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. Utah Valley defeated Chicago State 74-60 on Jan. 26. Utah Valley takes on UMKC at home on Saturday. Chicago State matches up against Seattle on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com