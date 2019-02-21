Georgia looks to end streak vs Ole Miss

Georgia (10-16, 1-12) vs. Mississippi (18-8, 8-5)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi looks to extend Georgia’s conference losing streak to 12 games. Georgia’s last SEC win came against the Vanderbilt Commodores 82-63 on Jan. 9. Mississippi lost 79-64 on the road to South Carolina on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Mississippi’s Terence Davis has averaged 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while Breein Tyree has put up 18.4 points. For the Bulldogs, Nicolas Claxton has averaged 12.7 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 blocks while Rayshaun Hammonds has put up 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tyree has directly created 41 percent of all Mississippi field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 34 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 10-7 when scoring at least 67.

COLD SPELL: Georgia has lost its last six road games, scoring 66.7 points, while allowing 85.5 per game.

BALL SECURITY: Georgia’s offense has turned the ball over 15.9 times per game this season, but is averaging 10.7 turnovers over its last three games.

