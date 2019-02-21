Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ford leads Saint Mary’s (Cal) past Pacific 58-32

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Ford had 28 points as Saint Mary’s rolled past Pacific 58-32 on Thursday night.

Malik Fitts had nine rebounds for Saint Mary’s (18-10, 9-4 West Coast Conference). Tanner Krebs added seven rebounds. Jordan Hunter had three assists and three blocks for the visitors.

The Tigers’ 32 points on 20.8 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Saint Mary’s opponent this season.

Pacific (13-15, 3-10) put up 17 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Roberto Gallinat, whose 15 points per game coming into the matchup led the Tigers, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Saint Mary’s defeated Pacific 78-66 on Feb. 7. Saint Mary’s matches up against San Diego on the road on Saturday. Pacific plays Loyola Marymount at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

