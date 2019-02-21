Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ex-Phillies star Howard joins ESPN’s ‘Baseball Tonight’ crew

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies slugger Ryan Howard has joined ESPN as an analyst on “Baseball Tonight.”

The network said Thursday that Howard will start in early March. He also will appear on other television and radio formats at ESPN.

Howard was a three-time All-Star and the 2006 NL MVP. The first baseman spent his entire career with the Phillies, helped them win the 2008 World Series and played his last big league game in 2016.

The 39-year-old Howard was the NL Rookie of the Year and hit 382 home runs in 13 seasons.

