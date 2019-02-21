Eastern Kentucky slips past Tennessee Tech 67-66

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tre King had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift Eastern Kentucky to a 67-66 win over Tennessee Tech on Thursday night, ending the Colonels’ nine-game road losing streak.

Nick Mayo had 17 points and seven rebounds for Eastern Kentucky (12-16, 5-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Jomaru Brown added 13 points and seven rebounds.

After heading to the locker room at the half with a 40-33 lead, Eastern Kentucky managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by six points in the second half. The Colonels’ 27 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Jared Sherfield had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-21, 3-12), who have now lost seven games in a row. Micaiah Henry added 16 points and three blocks, while Jr. Clay had 14 points and six assists.

The Colonels evened the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Tennessee Tech defeated Eastern Kentucky 91-85 on Jan. 26. Eastern Kentucky faces Jacksonville State on the road on Saturday. Tennessee Tech matches up against Morehead State at home on Saturday.

