Detroit seeks revenge on Oakland

Detroit (10-17, 7-8) vs. Oakland (12-16, 8-7)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland goes for the season sweep over Detroit after winning the previous matchup in Detroit. The teams last played each other on Jan. 19, when the Golden Grizzlies shot 50.9 percent from the field while limiting Detroit to just 42 percent en route to a 79-73 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Xavier Hill-Mais, Jaevin Cumberland and Brad Brechting have collectively accounted for 59 percent of Oakland’s scoring this season and 64 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Detroit, Josh McFolley, Derrien King and Gerald Blackshear Jr. have collectively scored 35 percent of the team’s points this season.

ACCURATE ANTOINE: Antoine Davis has connected on 39.1 percent of the 302 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 20 of 61 over the last five games. He’s also made 85.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Golden Grizzlies are 0-12 when they score 74 points or fewer and 12-4 when they exceed 74 points. The Titans are 0-13 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 10-4 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Grizzlies have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Titans. Oakland has an assist on 35 of 75 field goals (46.7 percent) over its past three contests while Detroit has assists on 13 of 71 field goals (18.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Horizon teams. The Titans have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.

