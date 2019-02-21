Chicago Bears release tight end Dion Sims

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have released tight end Dion Sims.

Signed by Chicago in 2017 after spending his first four years with Miami, Sims caught 17 passes for 189 yards over 22 games the past two years. But he went from making 14 starts to playing in just eight games last season — Chicago’s first under coach Matt Nagy.

Sims suffered a concussion at Buffalo on Nov. 4 and was placed on injured reserve two weeks later. Chicago has Trey Burton, Adam Shaheen and Ben Braunecker under contract at tight end.

The Bears announced the move on Thursday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL