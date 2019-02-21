Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bryant tops Wagner 67-65

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Juan Cardenas had 13 points and seven rebounds and Adam Grant posted 17 points as Bryant narrowly beat Wagner 67-65 on Thursday night.

Sabastian Townes had 13 points for Bryant (9-17, 6-9 Northeast Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Byron Hawkins added 12 points.

Elijah Davis had 16 points for the Seahawks (13-13, 8-7). Romone Saunders added 15 points. Nigel Jackson had 10 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Seahawks on the season. Bryant defeated Wagner 71-64 on Jan. 31. Bryant matches up against Mount St. Mary’s at home on Saturday. Wagner faces Fairleigh Dickinson on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s Scores

8:32 pm
No. 23 South Dakota women avenge only Summit League loss

No. 23 South Dakota women avenge only Summit League loss

8:20 pm
San Jose St. looks to end streak vs Air Force

San Jose St. looks to end streak vs Air Force

3:30 pm
Thursday’s Scores
Sports

Thursday’s Scores

No. 23 South Dakota women avenge only Summit League loss
Sports

No. 23 South Dakota women avenge only Summit League loss

San Jose St. looks to end streak vs Air Force
Sports

San Jose St. looks to end streak vs Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content