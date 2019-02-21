Boston Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo dies at 62

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Longtime Boston Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo has died after collapsing at the Red Sox’s spring training ballpark. He was 62.

The newspaper said Cafardo had an embolism Thursday and Red Sox medical staff was unable to revive him.

Cafardo joined the Globe in 1989 and covered the Red Sox before switching to the New England Patriots in time for the team’s first NFL championship in 2001. He returned to baseball and has covered the Red Sox and the major leagues for the past 15 years.

He was covering spring training on Thursday when he collapsed on a sidewalk outside the Red Sox clubhouse. The newspaper said it was his day off, but “Cafardo’s love of baseball and commitment to his craft compelled him to report to JetBlue Park.”

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports