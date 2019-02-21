Ball State looks to seep C. Michigan

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Central Michigan (18-8, 7-6) vs. Ball State (14-12, 5-8)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan seeks revenge on Ball State after dropping the first matchup in Mt. Pleasant. The teams last went at it on Jan. 19, when the Cardinals shot 57.4 percent from the field while holding Central Michigan to just 45 percent en route to the 11-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Ball State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tayler Persons, Tahjai Teague, K.J. Walton and Trey Moses have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Larry Austin Jr. has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Central Michigan field goals over the last three games. Austin has 20 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Central Michigan has lost its last four road games, scoring 71.8 points, while allowing 78.8 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cards have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Chippewas. Ball State has an assist on 36 of 73 field goals (49.3 percent) across its past three outings while Central Michigan has assists on 36 of 78 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Chippewas have averaged 27.5 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

