Andrews, Kostecka lead Loyola (Md.) past Navy 79-70

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaylin Andrews and Andrew Kostecka scored 17 points apiece as Loyola (Md.) topped Navy 79-70 on Thursday. Isaiah Hart added 13 points, Chuck Champion scored 11 and Casmir Ochiaka had 10 for the Greyhounds. Kostecka also had eight rebounds for the Greyhounds, while Hart posted seven assists.

George Kiernan had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Midshipmen (9-17, 6-9 Patriot League). John Carter Jr. added 11 points and nine rebounds. Evan Wieck had 11 points and three assists.

The Greyhounds leveled the season series against the Midshipmen with the win. Navy defeated Loyola (Md.) 71-68 on Feb. 2. Loyola (Md.) (10-18, 6-9) matches up against Boston University on the road on Saturday. Navy plays Colgate on the road on Saturday.

