Alvarado, Ga. Tech visit Miami

Georgia Tech (12-15, 4-10) vs. Miami (11-14, 3-10)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Jose Alvarado and Georgia Tech will take on Chris Lykes and Miami. Alvarado is averaging 11.6 points over the last five games. Lykes has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami’s Ebuka Izundu, Anthony Lawrence II and Zach Johnson have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Hurricanes scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lykes has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Miami field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 12-3 when scoring at least 61.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Georgia Tech is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 11 or more steals. The Yellow Jackets are 7-15 when they steal the ball fewer than 11 times.

TECH’S TOUGH DEFENSE: Georgia Tech has held opposing teams to 39 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all ACC teams.

