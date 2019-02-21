2021 Tour de France race to start in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Tour de France will start in Denmark in 2021, beginning with a ride in Copenhagen followed by two more stages around the country.

Race director Christian Prudhomme says “it is an honor to have the grand depart in Copenhagen.”

The opening stage will be a 13-kilometer flat run around the capital. That will be followed by a 190-kilometer stage between Roskilde and Nyborg, a town on the island of Funen. That stage will include pedaling on the windy bridges that make up the Storebaelt rail-and-road link.

The last stage before heading back to France will be in the hilly Jutland peninsula between the towns of Vejle and Soenderborg.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen called the Tour de France “the most iconic cycling race of all time.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports