Watson scores 21 to lead Providence past St. John’s 78-59

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nate Watson tied his career high with 21 points as Providence topped St. John’s 78-59 on Wednesday night.

Alpha Diallo had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Providence (15-12, 5-9 Big East Conference). Isaiah Jackson added 11 points and nine rebounds. Maliek White had 11 points for the home team.

LJ Figueroa had 16 points for the Red Storm (19-8, 7-7). Justin Simon added 10 points. Marcellus Earlington had 10 points.

The Friars improve to 2-0 against the Red Storm on the season. Providence defeated St. John’s 70-56 on Feb. 9. Providence takes on Marquette at home on Saturday. St. John’s faces Seton Hall at home on Saturday.

