Update on the latest in sports:

UNDATED (AP) — Tennessee got back on the winning track Tuesday in its first game since falling from first to fifth in the AP poll.

Grant Williams had 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Volunteers downed state rival Vanderbilt, 58-46. Admiral Schofield and Lamonte’ Turner scored 11 points each for the Vols, who were in action for the first time since Saturday’s setback at Kentucky ended their team-record 19-game winning streak.

Tennessee improved to 24-2 overall and 12-1 in the SEC.

Vanderbilt suffered its 14th consecutive loss to match the longest skid in school history.

Meanwhile, fourth-ranked Kentucky followed Saturday’s 86-69 win over Tennessee with a 66-58 victory at Missouri. PJ Washington and Tyler Herro contributed 18 points apiece for the Wildcats, who overcame a sluggish offensive performance by holding the Tigers to 37 percent shooting.

Ashton Hagans added 12 points for the 22-4 Wildcats, who are 11-2 in the SEC.

In Tuesday’s other top-25 finals:

— No. 15 Purdue pulled out a 48-46 win over Indiana on Matt Haarms’ tip-in with 3.2 seconds remaining. Ryan Cline had 11 points and Haarms finished with six as the Boilermakers improved to 12-3 in the Big Ten. They’ve won three straight at Assembly Hall for the first time in school history.

— Florida State set a program record with its eighth consecutive ACC victory, 77-64 against Clemson. Mfiondu Kabengele (kab-ehn-GAY’-lee) had 19 points on 9 of 13 shooting and grabbed a season-high 11 boards for the 16th-rated Seminoles. The Tigers were within 23-21 until FSU closed the first half on a 15-2 run.

— Baylor upset No. 19 Iowa State, 73-69 as Jared Butler scored 17 points and Freddie Gillespie chipped in 14. Makia Mason scored 14 points for the Bears, who outrebounded Iowa State 44-28 and grabbed 18 offensive boards over the smaller Cyclones. Marial Shayok had 16 points for Iowa State, which went nearly six minutes without a field goal down the stretch.

— No. 24 Maryland spit up an 11-point lead over the final four minutes before Bruno Fernando capped his 11-point performance by hitting a putback with 7.8 seconds left in the Terrapins’ 66-65 win against No. 21 Iowa. The Terps got 17 points from Anthony Cowan, who shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range and had eight rebounds.

— Jayvon Graves scored a career-high 26 points and No. 25 Buffalo nailed a team-record 19 3-pointers in a 114-67 thrashing of Ohio. CJ Massinburg finished with 23 points and Jeenathan Williams added 13 with eight rebounds in the Bulls’ 23rd straight home win.

Padres reported to land Machado

UNDATED (AP) — Manny Machado finally has a contract.

The All-Star infielder has agreed to a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres, the biggest contract for a free agent and the second-largest ever. Only Giancarlo Stanton’s $325 contract is bigger.

That word comes from a person familiar with the negotiations, who told the Associated Press that the agreement was subject to a successful physical. The person also says Machado can opt out after five years and become a free agent again.

Machado is expected to fill the team’s gaping need at third base. He began last year with Baltimore, was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers after the All-Star break and struck out to end the World Series loss to Boston.

In other MLB news:

— Mike Moustakas (moos-TAH’-kahs) and the Brewers have finalized a $10 million, one-year contract that keeps the third baseman in Milwaukee. Moustakas gets a $7 million salary this year under the deal announced Tuesday. The deal includes an $11 million mutual option for 2020 with a $3 million buyout.

— Don Newcombe, the hard-throwing Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher who was one of the first black players in the major leagues and who went on to win the rookie of the year, Most Valuable Player and Cy Young awards, has died. He was 92. The right-hander helped the Dodgers win their first World Series in 1955, when he had a 20-5 record.

— Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez has been shut down for two weeks to build up shoulder strength after an injury-plagued season. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says Martinez won’t throw before being reevaluated on March 5. Shildt says an MRI this week showed Martinez’s right shoulder was structurally sound. It was uncertain how this setback would affect Martinez’s status for opening day March 28 at Milwaukee.

— Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (sah-NOH’) will miss at least the first week of full-squad workouts after he cut his foot while celebrating his team winning the Dominican Winter League championship. Sano has been wearing a walking boot to protect the wound, which is above the heel on his right foot.

— The Reds have finalized their minor league package with outfielder Derek Dietrich, hit .265 with 16 home runs in 149 games. The 29-year-old had spent all six of his previous big league seasons with the Miami Marlins and would have been eligible for salary arbitration, but he was designated for assignment on Nov. 20 and became a free agent.

— Newly-elected Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera is defending himself from accusations in his native Panama that he has failed to support two children he had outside his marriage. The former New York Yankees’ closer calls the demands filed against him in the Central American country, “unfounded” and says he’s always been a “good family father.” He is being asked to appear before Panamanian judicial authorities to answer accusations that he has failed to fulfill his obligations to support the boy and girl, ages 11 and 15.

Blues set team record for consecutive wins

UNDATED (AP) — The St. Louis Blues needed overtime to break a team record for consecutive victories.

The Blues won their 11th in a row as Ryan O’Reilly scored 34 seconds into the extra session to complete a 3-2 downing of the Maple Leafs. Jaden Schwartz and Colton Parayko (pah-RAY’-koh) also tallied for St. Louis, but Toronto stormed back to tie it on third-period goals by Zach Hyman and Auston Matthews 31 seconds apart. Hyman’s goal ended the Blues’ shutout streak at 233 minutes and 50 seconds.

O’Reilly’s goal allowed the Blues to move six points ahead of Dallas for third place in the Central Division, and within seven points of the first-place Jets.

The Leafs are two points behind second-place Boston in the Atlantic Division.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist in the Lightning’s seventh straight win, 5-2 at Philadelphia. Tampa Bay scored three goals in the opening 10:23 to chase rookie Carter Hart, who was starting his third game in four days. Alex Killorn (kih-LOHRN’), Mikhail Sergachev and Yanni Gourde (YAH’-nee gohrd) also scored, and Ryan McDonagh added an empty-netter as Tampa Bay improved to 46-11-4.

— Roman Josi (YOH’-see) scored the go-ahead goal with 12:25 to play and added an empty-netter to send the Predators past the Stars, 5-3. Ryan Ellis assisted on Nashville’s final three goals as the Predators rallied for just their second win in six games.

— Bryan Rust scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the second period of the Penguins’ fourth win in five games, 4-3 at New Jersey. Chad Ruhwedel (ROO’-wee-dul), Nick Bjugstad (BYOOG’-stad) and Zach Aston-Reese also scored to help Pittsburgh avoid a sweep of the four-game season series with the Devils.

— Montreal’s four-game losing streak is over after Tomas Tatar (tah-TAHR’) scored with 6:52 remaining to send the Canadiens past the Blue Jackets, 3-2. Max Domi (DOH’-mee) and Paul Byron had first-period goals and Carey Price made 31 saves as the Habs moved into a sixth-place tie with Pittsburgh in the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of Columbus.

— Ryan Miller claimed his 44th career shutout with a 31-save performance in the Ducks’ 4-0 win at Minnesota. Jakob Silfverberg, Corey Perry, Ryan Kesler and Hampus Lindholm lit the lamp to help Anaheim get its third win in four games.

— Aleksander Barkov collected four points in the third period with a goal and three assists in the Panthers’ 4-1 comeback win against the Sabres. Buffalo led 1-0 until Justin Huberdeau (HOO’-bur-doh), Jayce Hawryluk (jays HAW’-rih-luhk) and Barkov beat Linus (LEE’-nuhs) Ullmark in the first 5:42 of the third period.

— Henrik Lundqvist turned back 43 shots and Vladislav Namestnikov (nah-MEHST’-nih-kahv) provided the tiebreaking goal just over six minutes into the third period of the Rangers’ 2-1 win over the Hurricanes. Connor Brickley also tallied as New York dealt Carolina just its second loss in eight games.

— Shootout goals by Alex Galchenyuk (gal-CHEHN’-yuhk) and Vinnie Hinostroza (hih-noh-STROH’-zah) gave Arizona a 3-2 verdict over the Oilers. Hinostroza put the Coyotes ahead midway through the third period, but Edmonton tied it on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ goal with 11 seconds left in regulation before losing its fifth in a row.

Okposo diagnosed with another concussion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo (ah-POH’-soh) has sustained his third concussion in less than three years.

The team announced the diagnosis on its Twitter account Tuesday, a day after Okposo was sent home for follow-up medical tests.

The 30-year-old Okposo was hurt Friday, when he was felled by a punch to the face during a fight with New York’s Tony DeAngelo in the third period of a 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Brown meets with Steelers president

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has ended his lengthy standoff with the team by meeting with the team’s president, Art Rooney II.

Brown, who has asked to be traded, posted a picture on social media that showed him arm in arm with Rooney in Florida. Brown said he and Rooney “cleared the air” and that both sides agreed “it is time to move on.”

Brown still has three years remaining on the $72 million contract he signed in the spring of 2017, and remains one of the most dynamic performers in the league. Yet his relationship with the team has deteriorated over the past several months.

In other NFL news:

— The Cowboys aren’t picking up a team option on the final year of Terrance Williams’ contract. That makes the receiver an unrestricted free agent after spending his first six NFL seasons in Dallas. Williams had just two catches for 18 yards in a season spent mostly on injured reserve because of a foot injury. He also served a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

USA Gymnastics hires NBA exec as new CEO

UNDATED (AP) — USA Gymnastics is turning to NBA executive Li Li Leung to help turn the embattled program around.

The organization named Leung as its new president and chief executive officer as it fights to retain its status as the national governing body for the sport after the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Leung served as vice president of global partnerships for the NBA. She arrives as USA Gymnastics attempts to fend off decertification from the United States Olympic Committee.

Federer to play Madrid Open after 2-year absence

MADRID (AP) — Roger Federer will play at the Madrid Open as part of his return to the clay court.

Organizers say the 20-time Grand Slam champion will participate in the tournament from May 3-12.

The 37-year-old Federer didn’t play in clay tournaments for two seasons, but said he will be back this year as he prepares for his first French Open appearance since 2015.

Federer is the second most successful player at the Madrid Open with three titles, behind five-time champion Rafael Nadal. Federer’s last Madrid title came in 2012.

Nadal and top-ranked Novak Djokovic are also expected to play in Madrid this year.