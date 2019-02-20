Update on the latest in sports:

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Duke and North Carolina resume rivalry

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Top-ranked Duke renews its rivalry against number-eight North Carolina tonight at home. Since losing to Syracuse last month, Duke has reeled off nine straight wins, including a 23-point comeback victory over Louisville. The Tar Heels had a seven-game win streak ended by Virginia last week, but bounced back with a rout over Wake Forest.

Two other top-ten teams are in action — with number-six Nevada at San Diego State and tenth-ranked Michigan State hosting Rutgers.

In other top-25 college basketball action (all times Eastern):

No. 11 Marquette vs. Butler, 9 p.m.

No. 13 LSU vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Villanova at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

No. 18 Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Division leaders meet in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Two NHL division leaders meet tonight in Calgary, where the Flames host the New York Islanders. The Islanders have won five of their last six, and they’re 21-5-and-2 in the last 28 games.

In other NHL action, the Detroit Red Wings host Chicago, Winnipeg plays at Colorado, and the Boston Bruins visit the Vegas Golden Knights.

NBA

NBA teams return tomorrow from break

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The NBA is idle for one more night before returning from the All Star break.

The Boston Celtics won 12 of their last 15 games before the break, but they have their work cut out for them tomorrow as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks, who have the NBA’s best record.

TENNIS-MADRID OPEN-FEDERER

Federer to play Madrid Open after 2-year absence

MADRID (AP) — Roger Federer will play at the Madrid Open as part of his return to the clay court.

Organizers say the 20-time Grand Slam champion will participate in the tournament from May 3-12.

The 37-year-old Federer didn’t play in clay tournaments for two seasons, but said he will be back this year as he prepares for his first French Open appearance since 2015.

Federer is the second most successful player at the Madrid Open with three titles, behind five-time champion Rafael Nadal. Federer’s last Madrid title came in 2012.

Nadal and top-ranked Novak Djokovic are also expected to play in Madrid this year.

GOLF-RYDER CUP

Stricker appointed US captain for Ryder Cup in home state

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Steve Stricker is going to his seventh straight Ryder Cup, this time in his home state of Wisconsin as the American captain.

Stricker officially was appointed Ryder Cup captain Wednesday morning in Milwaukee, an hour south of where the Americans will try to win back the Ryder Cup in 2020 at Whistling Straits.

Europe already has appointed Padraig Harrington as its captain.

Stricker, who turns 52 on Saturday, is the first U.S. captain to have never won a major, part of the old formula for picking captains. He won 12 times on the PGA Tour and didn’t play in his first Ryder Cup until he was 41, in 2008 at Valhalla, a rare U.S. win.

Stricker played in three straight Ryder Cups through 2012, followed by three stints as an assistant captain.