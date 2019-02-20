Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Stricker appointed US captain for Ryder Cup in home state

Steve Stricker is going to his seventh straight Ryder Cup, this time in his home state of Wisconsin as the American captain.

Stricker officially was appointed Ryder Cup captain Wednesday morning in Milwaukee, an hour south of where the Americans will try to win back the Ryder Cup in 2020 at Whistling Straits.

Europe already has appointed Padraig Harrington as its captain.

Stricker, who turns 52 on Saturday, is the first U.S. captain to have never won a major, part of the old formula for picking captains. He won 12 times on the PGA Tour and didn’t play in his first Ryder Cup until he was 41, in 2008 at Valhalla, a rare U.S. win.

Stricker played in three straight Ryder Cups through 2012, followed by three stints as an assistant captain.

KOAA News5 Athlete of the Week: Nathan Johns, TCA Wrestling

