Mississippi adds Tyrone Nix to staff as linebackers coach

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has added Tyrone Nix to its football staff as a linebackers coach.

The school said Wednesday that Nix is returning for his second stint at the school. He was the Rebels’ defensive coordinator from 2008-11 under former coach Houston Nutt.

Nix has also been a defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee. He spent the past season as the safeties coach at Virginia Tech.

Nix joins his brother Derrick Nix, who is on the Ole Miss staff as the running backs coach.

Coach Matt Luke said in a statement that Nix’s “tough-minded approach, along with his familiarity with our program and the state of Mississippi, make him a perfect fit for our program and an asset on the recruiting front.”

