Buster Posey likely won’t catch in early spring games

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Buster Posey most likely will not catch in any spring training games until early March, San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday.

Posey, who had surgery in August to address a hip impingement and repair a torn labrum, has been catching pitchers’ side sessions in camp so far.

“I’m very encouraged and he is, too,” Bochy said. “He’s not feeling any effects from the surgery or the hip so he’s doing really well. It’s all good to go with him. We’re probably looking around the first of March, in that area.”

The Giants begin their spring slate on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Bochy said Posey could play first base or serve as the designated hitter in the early games.

___

