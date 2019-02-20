Bruins acquire Coyle from Wild for Donato, 5th-round pick

The Boston Bruins have acquired center Charlie Coyle from the Minnesota Wild for center Ryan Donato and a fifth-round pick.

Coyle represents a significant forward upgrade for Boston, which has won six in a row to move into second place in the Atlantic Division. The teams announced the trade Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old Coyle had 10 goals and 18 assists this season, but no points in his past seven games. Minnesota hasn’t scored in 156 minutes, approaching a franchise record, and has lost nine of 10.

Donato, 22, has been unable to stick in the NHL lineup with the Bruins after joining them late last season. A star for the U.S. at the no-NHL 2018 Olympics, Donato had three goals and six assists in 34 games with Boston this season and has played 18 games for its American Hockey League affiliate in Providence.

Boston was at Vegas on Wednesday night. The Bruins entered the game with six straight victories in an 8-0-3 run. The addition of Coyle figures to enhance Boston’s second-ranked power play,

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports