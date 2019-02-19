Update on the latest in sports:

ALLIANCE INVESTOR

Hurricanes owner Dundon invests $250 million in Alliance

UNDATED (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon is investing $250 million in the Alliance of American Football.

Dundon also will serve as chairman of the fledgling eight-team league that began play on Feb. 9. His involvement came together in a matter of days last week, according to Dundon and Alliance co-founder Charlie Ebersol, though Dundon had been monitoring the AAF’s development and debut.

Ebersol is dismissing reports today that the Alliance was getting a financial bailout from Dundon.

Ebersol less than a year ago partnered with Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian to create the Alliance.

Dundon also is the co-founder of Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, home of the PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson tournament; the majority owner of Employer Direct Healthcare, a health care services company; and a primary investor in Topgolf, a sports entertainment company.

INDONESIA-OLYMPICS BID

Indonesia makes 2032 Olympics bid official

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — “Indonesia is ready to host the Olympics.”

That’s what the deputy chairman of the Indonesia’s national Olympic committee said today as the country officially joined bidding to host the 2032 Olympics.

Indonesia staged the Asian Games last year. The Olympics have never been held in Southeast Asia.

3X3 TOURNAMENT

College seniors to play in 3-on-3 tournament in Minnesota

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star teams of college seniors will compete for a $150,000 prize in a 3-on-3 tournament before this year’s NCAA national championship game.

The Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship will be played at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, from April 5-7.

Only players who have exhausted their NCAA eligibility may participate. The championship team will earn a spot in the 2019 USA Basketball 3X3 National Championship in May.

Last year’s tournament was won by the Big Ten team of Indiana’s Robert Johnson, Minnesota’s Nate Mason, Ohio State’s Jae’Sean Tate and Purdue’s Vincent Edwards.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will include 3-on-3 basketball as a medal sport for the first time.

HALL OF FAME-IMAGINE DRAGONS

Imagine Dragons to perform at Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Imagine Dragons will perform at the Pro Football Hall of Fame to help kick off the NFL’s 100th season.

The Hall says the alternative-rock band will headline the Concert for Legends on Aug. 4.

Previous featured acts for the concert include Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith and Maroon 5.

Imagine Dragons performed last month at the BCS national title game.

The August show at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium is part of a week of festivities that includes first preseason game of 2019 and the enshrinement of new Hall of Famers — Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson.