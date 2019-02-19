O’Reilly’s overtime goal lifts Blues past Maple Leafs 3-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored 34 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Tuesday night for their franchise-record 11th straight win.

Jaden Schwartz and Colton Parayko also scored and Tyler Bozak had two assists for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves to win his ninth straight, extending the longest winning streak in franchise history for a rookie goaltender.

Zach Hyman and Auston Matthews scored third-period goals as the Maple Leafs erased a 2-0 deficit. Frederik Anderson made 38 saves.

Hyman scored at 6:34 of the third, snapping the Blues’ shutout streak at 233:50.

Matthews followed just 31 seconds later as the puck deflected off his skate past Binnington. It was Matthews’ first career point in six games against the Blues, who were the only team he hadn’t had a point against.

Schwartz gave the Blues a 1-0 lead midway through the first, scoring off a backhand feed from Bozak. Alexander Steen started the play, forcing a turnover in the Maple Leafs’ zone.

Parayko made it 2-0 with a power-play goal with 2:18 left in the first. Parayko’s shot was initially ruled off the post. Once play was stopped nearly 20 seconds later, a review showed the puck hit the bar and went in.

Toronto center Nazem Kadri left the game with a concussion after the first period. Kadri took a big hit from Vince Dunn early in the game.

NOTES: Blues F Vladimir Tarasenko had his NHL-high 12 game points streak snapped. Tarasenko was named the NHL’s second star of the Week on Monday. He had four goals and six assists and was plus-7 for the week ending Feb. 1. … Maple Leafs LW Andreas Johnsson returned to the lineup after missing one game with a leg injury. … The Blues scratched C Robby Fabbri and D Chris Butler. … The Maple Leafs scratched D Justin Holl, C Tyler Ennis and D Igor Ozhiganov.

Maple Leafs: Host Washington on Thursday night.

Blues: At Dallas on Thursday night.

