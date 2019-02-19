Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Minnie scores 23 to carry E. Michigan over Toledo 76-69

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Elijah Minnie had 23 points as Eastern Michigan beat Toledo 76-69 on Tuesday night.

Minnie made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Paul Jackson had 19 points and five steals for Eastern Michigan (12-14, 6-7 Mid-American Conference). James Thompson IV added 14 points and three blocks.

Marreon Jackson had 14 points and six assists for the Rockets (20-6, 8-5). Nate Navigato added 13 points. Willie Jackson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Eastern Michigan faces Western Michigan at home on Saturday. Toledo takes on Northern Illinois at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s Scores

10:31 pm
USA Gymnastics announces new CEO

USA Gymnastics announces new CEO

2:40 pm
Avalanche end home slide with 3-0 win over Golden Knights

Avalanche end home slide with 3-0 win over Golden Knights

9:46 pm
Tuesday’s Scores
Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

USA Gymnastics announces new CEO
Sports

USA Gymnastics announces new CEO

Avalanche end home slide with 3-0 win over Golden Knights
Sports

Avalanche end home slide with 3-0 win over Golden Knights

Scroll to top
Skip to content