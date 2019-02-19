Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ivanauskas scores 21 to lift Colgate past Bucknell 75-64

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Rapolas Ivanauskas had 21 points as Colgate defeated Bucknell 75-64 on Tuesday night.

Tucker Richardson had 11 points for Colgate (18-10, 10-5 Patriot League), which won its fifth consecutive game. Malcolm Regisford added 10 points. Will Rayman had 10 rebounds for the hosts.

Jordan Burns, whose 16 points per game coming into the matchup led the Raiders, scored only 8 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Avi Toomer had 16 points for the Bison (17-10, 11-4). Kimbal Mackenzie added 13 points. Nate Sestina had 10 points.

The Raiders leveled the season series against the Bison with the win. Bucknell defeated Colgate 84-81 on Jan. 9. Colgate takes on Navy at home on Saturday. Bucknell takes on Lafayette at home on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s Scores

10:31 pm
USA Gymnastics announces new CEO

USA Gymnastics announces new CEO

2:40 pm
Avalanche end home slide with 3-0 win over Golden Knights

Avalanche end home slide with 3-0 win over Golden Knights

9:46 pm
Tuesday’s Scores
Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

USA Gymnastics announces new CEO
Sports

USA Gymnastics announces new CEO

Avalanche end home slide with 3-0 win over Golden Knights
Sports

Avalanche end home slide with 3-0 win over Golden Knights

Scroll to top
Skip to content