Hinostroza gets shootout winner as Coyotes beat Oilers 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Vinnie Hinostroza scored in regulation and get got the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Arizona Coyotes to a 3-2 victory over the short-handed Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Josh Archibald also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four of their last six. Darcy Kuemper stopped 35 shots through overtime and then three of the four attempts in the tiebreaker.

Adam Larsson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had goals for Edmonton, which was without star forward Connor McDavid due to the flu. Mikko Koskinen had 33 saves as the Oilers lost their fifth straight and 11th in the last 12 (1-8-3).

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl and Arizona’s Alex Galchenyuk scored in the second round of the shootout.

The Oilers outshot the Coyotes 7-2 in overtime, but couldn’t beat Kuemper.

Edmonton tied the score 1-1 3:27 into the third on a point shot through traffic by Larsson for his third of the season. Draisaitl picked up an assist for his 70th point of the season.

The Coyotes moved back in front midway through the third as Hinostroza was left alone in front to shovel in a rebound on the backhand for his 10th.

The Oilers had consistent pressure late in the game and were able to tie it again. With their goalie pulled, Nugent-Hopkins battled at the side of the net to slip in his 19th of the season with just 11 seconds remaining.

After a scoreless first period, the Coyotes went ahead 7:12 into the second. The Oilers failed to clear the zone, leading to a big rebound and a wide-open net for Archibald to get his eighth of the season.

NOTES: It was the third of four meetings between the two teams this season, with the road team winning each time. They conclude the season series March 16 at Arizona. … Oilers D Andrej Sekera made his season debut after recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon during an offseason workout.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Vancouver on Thursday night.

Oilers: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports