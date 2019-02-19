Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Georgia basketball coach Joni Taylor gives birth to girl

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Joni Taylor has given birth to a girl less than 12 hours after leading the Lady Bulldogs to a victory.

The Bulldogs said in a release Tuesday that Taylor is resting comfortably with her second child, Drew Simone Taylor. Her husband Drew and their older daughter Jacie welcomed Drew at 7:29 a.m. on Tuesday.

Taylor thanked “everyone in the Georgia community for your prayers and encouragement during this happy season of our lives” in a statement. “I am thrilled that Drew will be surrounded by so many special people, and that she will be a part of the Bulldog family.”

Taylor led Georgia to a 78-56 win over Mississippi on Monday night. There are no immediate plans for when she will return to the team. Associate head coach Karen Lange is overseeing the Lady Bulldogs (15-10) in her absence.

Associated Press

