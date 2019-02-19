Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
FIFA fines Porto $50,000 for breaching transfer rules

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has fined Portuguese league leader Porto 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,000) for allowing an unnamed third party to influence the club’s transfers.

The governing body says its disciplinary committee determined that the entity was able to “influence on the club’s independence” by entering into contracts.

FIFA did not immediately respond to questions about the identity of the third party cited in a statement on Tuesday.

Porto was also found to have failed to provide correct data in FIFA’s Transfer Matching System.

