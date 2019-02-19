Butler helps Baylor upset No. 19 Iowa State 73-69

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jared Butler scored 17 points, Freddie Gillespie had 14 and Baylor upset No. 19 Iowa State 73-69 on Tuesday night.

Makia Mason scored 14 points on 18 shots in his return from a toe injury for the Bears (17-9, 8-5 Big 12). They outrebounded Iowa State 44-28 and grabbed 18 offensive rebounds over the smaller Cyclones, who’ve dropped back-to-back games at Hilton Coliseum.

After trailing by 10 points midway through the first half, Iowa State went ahead 52-50 on Marial Shayok’s three-point play with 11:45 left. Baylor swapped the lead with the Cyclones (19-7, 8-5) seven times in the next eight minutes, but Butler followed a layup with a 3 to put the Bears ahead 69-65 with two minutes left.

Iowa State’s Cameron Lard then fumbled an entry pass from Shayok, and Mason hit two free throws to make it 71-65 with 35.3 seconds to go.

Shayok had 16 points for Iowa State, which went nearly six minutes without a field goal down the stretch.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: This is the third time the Cyclones lost a Big 12 home game that they should have won. If they don’t rally to win a share of the league title — a scenario that’s starting to look implausible — they’ll regret playing so poorly in a gym that’s been so good to them in the past. What made this loss even more painful is that beloved former coach Fred Hoiberg, recently fired by the Bulls, was watching from the stands.

Baylor: The Bears moved into a tie for third in the Big 12 with the Cyclones, just two games back of K-State. But they still have the Wildcats and Kansas on the road, so it’s hard to see Baylor as a true threat just yet.

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays at TCU on Saturday.

Baylor hosts scuffling West Virginia on Saturday.

