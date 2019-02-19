Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Agee, McGill lift Iona over Quinnipiac 81-77

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Tajuan Agee had 27 points plus 12 rebounds as Iona edged past Quinnipiac 81-77 on Tuesday night. Rickey McGill added 21 points for the Gaels, while E.J. Crawford chipped in 20. Crawford also had 10 rebounds for the Gaels.

Cameron Young had 30 points for the Bobcats (14-12, 9-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Rich Kelly added 18 points. Tyrese Williams had eight rebounds.

The Gaels leveled the season series against the Bobcats with the win. Quinnipiac defeated Iona 66-65 on Feb. 8. Iona (11-15, 9-6) will pursue its fifth straight victory on Friday when the team travels to Manhattan. Quinnipiac matches up against Monmouth on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s Scores

10:31 pm
USA Gymnastics announces new CEO

USA Gymnastics announces new CEO

2:40 pm
Avalanche end home slide with 3-0 win over Golden Knights

Avalanche end home slide with 3-0 win over Golden Knights

9:46 pm
Tuesday’s Scores
Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

USA Gymnastics announces new CEO
Sports

USA Gymnastics announces new CEO

Avalanche end home slide with 3-0 win over Golden Knights
Sports

Avalanche end home slide with 3-0 win over Golden Knights

Scroll to top
Skip to content