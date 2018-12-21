Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

FIFA research says 3.5B people viewed some World Cup action

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says more than 3.5 billion people viewed some of the 2018 World Cup, with 1.12 billion watching at least one minute of France beating Croatia 4-2 in the final.

A FIFA-commissioned review of World Cup viewing says the final’s television audience was 516.6 million by the traditional measure of “global average in-home audience.” More watched on digital devices and out-of-home screenings in public spaces, bars and restaurants.

The global TV audience for the 64-game tournament in Russia averaged 191 million per game — up from 187 million for the 2014 edition in Brazil.

FIFA says “each game was a global televisual event in its own right.”

FIFA’s research suggests most viewers also watched for longer than they did four years earlier.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s Scores

10:58 pm
AP source: Daniel Murphy, Rockies agree to $24M, 2-year deal

AP source: Daniel Murphy, Rockies agree to $24M, 2-year deal

6:19 pm
Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record

Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record

2:16 pm
Thursday’s Scores
Sports

Thursday’s Scores

AP source: Daniel Murphy, Rockies agree to $24M, 2-year deal
Sports

AP source: Daniel Murphy, Rockies agree to $24M, 2-year deal

Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record
Sports

Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record

Scroll to top
Skip to content