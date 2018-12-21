Bayern chairman Rummenigge extends contract by 2 years

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has extended his contract with the German club through 2021.

The Bavarian powerhouse says the two parties agreed to extend his existing deal, which was due to expire on Dec. 31, 2019, by two years.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness says Rummenigge “has impressively demonstrated his qualities in this office over the past 16 years and we are sure that he’s the right man to also lead Bayern Munich successfully in the coming years.”

Hoeness recently called his own position into question after criticism from club members at the AGM. But on Monday, he was confirmed as Bayern’s supervisory board chairman for another four-year term.

___

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports