Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wisconsin QB Hornibrook sidelined for bowl game, Coan starts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin will start Jack Coan at quarterback in the Pinstripe Bowl against Miami with Alex Hornibrook sidelined by a recurrence of concussion symptoms.

Coach Paul Chryst said Thursday that Hornibrook, a third-year starter, took part in more than two weeks of bowl practice before symptoms returned.

Hornibrook missed the 31-17 loss at Northwestern on Oct. 27 with a head injury. Hornibrook returned to start the following week against Rutgers, but sat out the second half after his head hit the turf during a sack.

Hornibrook then missed the next two games before returning to start the regular-season finale against Minnesota.

The Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27 would be Coan’s fifth game of the season, meaning the sophomore will burn his eligibility to take a redshirt year.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record

Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record

2:16 pm
Shield 616 and Denver Broncos present protective kits after practice

Shield 616 and Denver Broncos present protective kits after practice

10:27 am
Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day

Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day

11:02 pm
Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record
Sports

Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record

Shield 616 and Denver Broncos present protective kits after practice
Covering Colorado

Shield 616 and Denver Broncos present protective kits after practice

Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day
Sports

Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day

Scroll to top
Skip to content