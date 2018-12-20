Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Titans place Fluellen on injured reserve, promote linebacker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed running back David Fluellen on injured reserve and filled his roster spot by promoting linebacker Nigel Harris from the practice squad.

The Titans announced the moves Thursday.

One of four running backs on the roster, Fluellen had missed the past five games with an injured knee. With the Titans declaring linebackers Brian Orakpo (elbow) and Sharif Finch (left shoulder) out after practice Thursday, they needed another linebacker for depth.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Harris played in eight games as an undrafted rookie out of South Florida in 2017 with five games with the Chargers, two with the Giants and one for Tampa Bay. Harris spent part of this season on Arizona’s practice squad before joining the Titans’ practice squad in October.

Four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, who was limited Thursday by a knee, is expected to play Saturday for the Titans (8-6) against Washington (7-7) along with linebacker Wesley Woodyard. Wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, who did not practice all week, is questionable with an injured ankle.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

